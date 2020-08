Tuch tallied a goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 3.

Tuch has lit the lamp in four straight games. In that span, the winger has added an assist, a plus-2 rating, 10 shots on net and 11 hits. Tuch is up to seven tallies, two assists, 32 shots, 25 hits and a plus-2 rating in 11 playoff outings.