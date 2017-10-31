Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Grabs two points with man advantage
Tuch notched a goal and an assist with the man advantage Monday, doing his part in a 6-3 road loss to the Islanders.
The American power forward has tremendous offensive upside, and it's good to see the 21-year-old step up when his veteran teammates otherwise struggled. These were his first points with the man advantage, but he's connected on 18.8 percent of his shots in the early going. Since he's a relative unknown in fantasy circles, consider deploying Tuch in daily fantasy leagues until he slows down or becomes too trendy.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Keeps it rolling against Buffalo•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Records first NHL points•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Heading to big club•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Assigned to AHL Affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Acquired via trade•
-
Wild's Alex Tuch: Sent down Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...