Tuch notched a goal and an assist with the man advantage Monday, doing his part in a 6-3 road loss to the Islanders.

The American power forward has tremendous offensive upside, and it's good to see the 21-year-old step up when his veteran teammates otherwise struggled. These were his first points with the man advantage, but he's connected on 18.8 percent of his shots in the early going. Since he's a relative unknown in fantasy circles, consider deploying Tuch in daily fantasy leagues until he slows down or becomes too trendy.