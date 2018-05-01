Tuch rang up a power-play assist to complement six hits Monday as the Golden Knights prevailed over the Sharks 4-3 in overtime.

Recall that the Wild traded Tuch to the Golden Knights under the condition that the nascent club didn't select one of Minnesota's defensemen in the expansion draft; they took Erik Haula instead. With a power-play goal and two helpers -- including an even-strength apple -- Tuch's now averaging a point per game in the series to make up for a relatively quiet Game 2.