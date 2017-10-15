Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Heading to big club
Tuch was recalled from AHL Chicago on Sunday.
With Jonathan Marchessault landing on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, Vegas has turned to Tuch to provide forward reinforcements for the time being. Tuch has the size and skillset to be a surefire 30-goal scorer in the NHL, even if he's yet to record a point in the six games he's played in the best league in the world. Expect Tuch to be given a chance to show his stuff with the man advantage while simultaneously trying to play his way in to a permanent role amongst the team's top-six forward group.
