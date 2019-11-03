Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Heads to locker room
Tuch went straight to the locker room after taking a high hit in Saturday's contest, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Tuch was making just his second appearance of the season after missing nearly all of October with an undisclosed injury. The winger exited after a high hit from Adam Lowry, who was in his second game back after a suspension for a similar play.
