Tuch (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Tuch left the preseason finale against the Sharks with this mystery condition and didn't return. It was already announced he wouldn't play Thursday, but now the 22-year-old will sit until at least Monday's game in Buffalo. Tuch's absence could shoot Erik Haula to the second-line right wing role.

