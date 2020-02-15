Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Injury considered week-to-week
Tuch won't play Saturday against the Islanders and is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury.
"Not as bad as it could've been, but he's going to be out awhile," was how head coach Peter DeBoer put it, speaking about Tuch's status. The Golden Knights' forward figures to miss his team's next three games, and probably will be out longer than that based on the coach's words. Tuch has struggled mightily in 2019-20, only managing 17 points in 42 appearances this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Dealing with injury•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: One of each in 200th appearance•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Tough scoring slump•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Picks up power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Back at it with assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.