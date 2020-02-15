Tuch won't play Saturday against the Islanders and is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

"Not as bad as it could've been, but he's going to be out awhile," was how head coach Peter DeBoer put it, speaking about Tuch's status. The Golden Knights' forward figures to miss his team's next three games, and probably will be out longer than that based on the coach's words. Tuch has struggled mightily in 2019-20, only managing 17 points in 42 appearances this season.