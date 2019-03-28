Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Joins 20-goal club
Tuch scored a goal and added a helper in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Tuch now has 20 goals and 51 points, both of which are career highs. He added three hits and five shots in an active effort Wednesday. He's currently skating on the second line with Paul Stastny and Mark Stone while Max Pacioretty (leg) is out of the lineup. That favorable deployment makes him a solid DFS pick for Friday's meeting with Minnesota.
