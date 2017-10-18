Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Keeps it rolling against Buffalo
Tuch scored for the second consecutive game in Tuesday's win over Buffalo.
Tuch has only played two games for the Golden Knights and he's impressed in both showings so far. The 21-year-old has great offensive potential and has already been thrown into a top-six role by Vegas. Whether he sticks with the big club or not, Tuch has shown over his hockey career that he appears destined to be a great goal-scorer at the NHL level. The sniper shoots the puck often and is certainly worth monitoring in fantasy moving forward.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...