Tuch scored for the second consecutive game in Tuesday's win over Buffalo.

Tuch has only played two games for the Golden Knights and he's impressed in both showings so far. The 21-year-old has great offensive potential and has already been thrown into a top-six role by Vegas. Whether he sticks with the big club or not, Tuch has shown over his hockey career that he appears destined to be a great goal-scorer at the NHL level. The sniper shoots the puck often and is certainly worth monitoring in fantasy moving forward.