Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Keeps rolling against Kings
Tuch scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
The 22-year-old continues to put together a breakout campaign. Tuch has scored five goals and nine points in his last 12 games, pushing his totals to 13 goals and 29 points through 33 games -- a huge jump from the 37 points in 78 games he managed in his first full NHL season.
