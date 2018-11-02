Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Keeps rolling offensively
Tuch generated a power-play assist and another 5-on-5 apple in Thursday's 5-3 road loss to the Blues.
Tuch has five points (two goals, three assists) in as many games this season. A lower-body injury caused him to get a late start, but he's on pace to double his points output from the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Making up for lost time•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Registers five shots Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Will see first action of 2018-19•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Activated off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Sporting noncontact jersey•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.