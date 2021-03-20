Tuch (undisclosed) had three shots on goal and 16:10 of ice time in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Tuch missed one game with his injury. The 24-year-old winger hasn't been silenced often, as he has 13 goals and seven assists through 27 appearances this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Expected to play Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Game-time decision•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Out of action Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Game-time call•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Fills empty cage•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Stays hot with pair of goals•