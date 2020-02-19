Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Lands on IR
Tuch (lower body) was placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Considering Tuch has been labeled week-to-week by the organization, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him designated for IR. In his stead, Nicolas Roy should see an uptick in ice time on a third-line role. Injuries have limited Tuch to just 17 points this season, a far fry from the 52 he put up in 2018-19.
