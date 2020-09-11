Tuch scored a goal on four shots and added five hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Tuch leads Vegas in playoff goals, and he's also first among players on the four remaining teams. He's got nine tallies, two assists, 50 shots on goal and 45 hits through 18 games. He'll continue to be a scoring threat from the third line as Vegas looks to overcome a 2-1 series deficit.