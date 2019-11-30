Play

Tuch registered a power-play goal to complement the shootout winner in Friday's 2-1 triumph over the Coyotes.

Tuch really needed a game like this since he entered the contest with just two points and a minus-5 rating through his first 10 games. Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant deserves credit for keeping Tuch active on the power play despite his early-season struggles.

More News
Our Latest Stories