Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Leads way for Vegas
Tuch registered a power-play goal to complement the shootout winner in Friday's 2-1 triumph over the Coyotes.
Tuch really needed a game like this since he entered the contest with just two points and a minus-5 rating through his first 10 games. Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant deserves credit for keeping Tuch active on the power play despite his early-season struggles.
