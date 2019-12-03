Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Leads way in road win
Tuch scored twice on five shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
Tuch scored twice in the opening four minutes, his second tally coming with the man advantage. The 23-year-old has three goals in his last two games, a welcome sight after he managed to light the lamp just one time in his first 10 games. Tuch produced 20 goals and 52 points as a sophomore in 2019-20.
