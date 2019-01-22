Tuch registered a power-play goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Savvy fantasy owners made sure to deploy Tuch against his former team -- you know, the one that traded him to Vegas ahead of last season with the stipulation that Golden Knights GM George McPhee wouldn't take any Wild defensemen in the expansion draft. Tuch is on pace for 28 goals and 40 assists, plus he's been quite clutch based on six game-winning tallies through 43 games this season. While he's not quite in the elite tier, you could do much worse than Tuch as a No. 2 fantasy forward.