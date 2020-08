Tuch netted a goal on four shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 2.

Tuch got the Golden Knights on the board at 6:34 of the second period, but they never found an equalizer. The winger has scored in three straight games, and he now has six goals and two helpers through 10 playoff contests. He's added 24 hits, 31 shots on net and a plus-1 rating.