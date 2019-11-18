Tuch is working on being a more complete player, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

This season has been a difficult one for Tuch, as he's had to work past a couple of injuries, and only once has the power forward been able to accompany his teammates on a road trip. Nonetheless, Tuch is focused on becoming a 200-foot player. "It's good to be on the PK, hopefully in the future, because sometimes you get a couple penalties in a row, and sometimes you are just sitting on the bench if you're not penalty killing, and it gets you out of the flow of the game," Tuch said.