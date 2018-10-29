Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Making up for lost time
Tuch potted two goals Sunday, contributing heavily in a 4-3 overtime home win over the Senators.
Both goals transpired in even-strength situations and Tuch's second tally sent the game to overtime. The American power winger overcame a lower-body injury and didn't make his season debut until he was featured in last Wednesday's meeting with the Canucks, but Vegas has welcomed him back with open arms and he's reciprocated to the tune of 16 shots on goal through his first three games of 2018-19.
