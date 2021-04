Tuch provided an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Tuch set up Shea Theodore's third-period goal, but that was it for the Vegas offense. In his last seven games, Tuch has just two assists. The 24-year-old winger has cooled off lately, but still carries decent season numbers with 22 points, 73 shots, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 33 contests.