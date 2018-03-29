Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Nets 15th marker in loss
Tuch scored on the power play in the second period of Wednesday's game, a 3-2 loss to Arizona.
A 15-goal rookie campaign is a fine season, and Tuch has probably set himself up to be a solid sleeper in next year's fantasy drafts. Given the opportunity he's getting, as he regularly skates 15 shifts or more, if you can keep him for next year, you've got a potential bargain on your hands.
