Tuch scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Tuch struck at 3:17 of the first period, but the Blues ended the opening frame ahead 3-1. Through seven games, Tuch has a strong six points, 13 shots on goal and four hits. The 24-year-old winger is seeing time on the third line, but that's more a middle-six role than a bottom-six assignment in Vegas. He's a strong player with a solid scoring touch that makes him worth a look in many fantasy formats.