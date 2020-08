Tuch potted a goal and doled out four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 5.

Tuch's fourth goal of the postseason came at 1:34 of the third period, giving Vegas their first lead of Game 5. It would be all they needed to complete a 4-1 series win over the Blackhawks. Tuch has five points, 18 hits and 24 shots on goal through eight playoff games.