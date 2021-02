Tuch produced two assists, two hits and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Tuch helped out on Zach Whitecloud's first-period tally before setting up Chandler Stephenson's game-winning goal on the power play in the third. Through nine contests, Tuch has three goals, five helpers, 16 shots and six hits in a third-line role. Some time with the second power-play unit gives Tuch a slight boost in fantasy value, but his offense speaks for itself so far.