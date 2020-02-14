Tuch tallied a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added three hits and served two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Blues.

Tuch provided the secondary helper on Nate Schmidt's third-period tally, and then scored the equalizing goal with under five minutes left in regulation. The 23-year-old winger has 17 points (seven on the power play), 98 shots on goal and 58 hits through 42 games. Thursday also marked Tuch's 200th career game -- he has 106 points (43 tallies, 63 markers) in his young career.