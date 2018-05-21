Tuch potted his sixth goal of the 2018 playoffs Sunday in a 2-1 series win over the Jets.

Only Jonathan Marchessault -- who had six shots -- put more rubber on net among the Golden Knights than Tuch and defenseman Nate Schmidt at four apiece. Due in large part to a relatively low shooting percentage (8.8), Tuch only managed 15 goals over 78 regular-season games, but the American winger has been picking his spots well in these playoffs and it's resulted in a conversion rate of roughly 20 percent. We'd like to extend our props if you had the foresight to take Tuch or any other Golden Knight in survivor pools; suffice it to say, it's been paying off in spades.