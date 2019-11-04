Tuch (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Tuch didn't travel with the team to Columbus, but he could re-join the squad for one of the final three games on their road trip. After missing the first 13 games of the year, Tuch played in just two games and recorded one goal before being injured again. Coach Gerard Gallant deemed Tuch day-to-day, and Tomas Nosek is expected to replace Tuch on the Golden Knights' third line.