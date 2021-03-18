Tuch (undisclosed) did not take the ice for warmups and won't play Wednesday versus the Sharks, Steve Carp of SinBin.Vegas reports.

Tuch was listed as a gate-time decision Wednesday, and he'll his miss his first game of the year. Tomas Jurco is expected to enter the lineup Wednesday in Tuch's place. Tuch has 20 points in 26 games, so this is a big loss for Vegas' scoring depth. He'll try to to be ready Friday versus the Kings.