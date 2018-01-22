Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Picks up apple in commanding win
Tuch fashioned an even-strength assist in Sunday's 5-1 road win over the Hurricanes.
The expansion Golden Knights have taken the hockey world by storm by surpassing the Lightning for the most points in the standings (66) to this point. Tuch has certainly been a part of the success formula, as he's amassed nine goals, 13 assists and six man-advantage points while predominantly skating in a bottom-six role. Remember, the Wild originally nabbed Tuch with the 18th overall pick in the 2014 draft, so there's a ton of untapped potential here.
