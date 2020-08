Tuch managed an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks in Game 3.

Tuch set up Patrick Brown for what would be the game-winning tally Saturday. The 24-year-old Tuch has three goals, an assist, 16 shots and 17 hits through six postseason games. He typically sees third-line usage, but a role on the second power-play unit gives the burly winger a boost in fantasy value.