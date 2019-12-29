Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Picks up power-play assist
Tuch notched a power-play helper, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
Tuch set up Mark Stone's opening goal at 9:05 of the first period. It's been a cold run for Tuch recently -- he has just two assists in his last nine games after a span of eight points in the previous six contests. The 23-year-old is at 12 points (five with a man advantage) through 25 outings this season.
