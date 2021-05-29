Tuch notched an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild in Game 7.

The return of Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) meant Tuch's top-line time came to a close. Despite the reduced role, Tuch still got involved with the primary helper to Mattias Janmark on the empty-net goal that clinched the latter's Game 7 hat trick. The 25-year-old Tuch racked up five points, 15 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-5 rating in seven contests. He should still have chances to get involved -- the Golden Knights' offense is deep enough to regularly get contributions from the top three lines.