Tuch scored his fifth goal of the season and registered a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Tuch's goal was an empty-net score to ice the game, but it counts just like any other. The 21-year-old also logged a season-high 18:34 of ice time. If he starts seeing that much action on a consistent basis, he may be worth a look in some deeper fantasy leagues.