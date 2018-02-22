Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Posts Gordie Howe hat trick Wednesday
Tuch scored a goal and an assist while adding a shot, five PIM, a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.
His second-period goal proved to be the game-winner, while the rookie's Gordie Howe hat trick -- a goal, an assist and a fighting major -- fittingly came on a night when the Golden Knights broke the NHL record for home wins by an expansion team, previously set by Howe's Whalers in 1979-80. Tuch had been held off the scoresheet in the six previous games, however, and even in a potent Vegas offense the 21-year-old's inconsistency makes him a risky fantasy play.
