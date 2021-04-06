Tuch recorded an assist, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

The 24-year-old winger set up the second of Alec Martinez's two goals in the contest. Tuch has helpers in four of the last six games since he's shaken off a five-game slump. The New York native is up to 24 points, 79 shots, a plus-14 rating and 18 PIM through 36 contests. He's gone 11 straight outings without a goal, but that's likely a bit of regression -- his shooting percentage is still a career-high 16.5 percent on the year.