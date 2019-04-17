Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Pots goal in Game 4 win
Tuch scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Sharks in Game 4.
Tuch has supplied a goal, an assist and 12 hits in four postseason games. In the Golden Knights' 2018 playoff run, he had 10 points in 20 contests, so he's producing at his usual level even though he's on the third line this year. Tuch had 52 points in 74 regular-season contests, and may be helpful in DFS if Vegas makes a deep run.
