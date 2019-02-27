Tuch only has three points -- all assists -- through 12 games in February.

The Golden Knights arguably landed the best available forward on the trade market in Mark Stone on Monday, and that has bumped Tuch down to the third line at even strength. His power-play role will remain intact, however, he's only recorded five shots over the past five games and that casts a cloud on his fantasy prospects. Tuch does have 16 goals and 27 assists -- including six power-play points -- through 56 games, but his rocket launch to fantasy stardom may be on hold.