Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Providing big lift
Tuch (undisclosed) was activated off long-term injured reserve and is expected to play in Thursday's game against Montreal, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
There was a good chance Tuch was returning to the lineup for the clash, as he manned a third-line spot and was on the second-power play unit for Wednesday's practice. The 23-year-old will be making his 2019-20 debut, and is hoping for another breakthrough season, as he potted 20 goals and 52 points in 74 games last campaign. Expect Tuch to be deployed in a role he was given at Wednesday's practice for Thursday's matchup.
