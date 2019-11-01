Tuch (undisclosed) was activated off long-term injured reserve and is expected to play in Thursday's game against Montreal, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

There was a good chance Tuch was returning to the lineup for the clash, as he manned a third-line spot and was on the second-power play unit for Wednesday's practice. The 23-year-old will be making his 2019-20 debut, and is hoping for another breakthrough season, as he potted 20 goals and 52 points in 74 games last campaign. Expect Tuch to be deployed in a role he was given at Wednesday's practice for Thursday's matchup.