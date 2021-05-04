Tuch scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.

Tuch scored at 12:20 of the first period to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead. The 24-year-old winger returned to the 30-point threshold after missing that mark last season. He has 18 tallies, 12 assists, 122 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 50 contests this season.