Tuch scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.
Tuch scored at 12:20 of the first period to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead. The 24-year-old winger returned to the 30-point threshold after missing that mark last season. He has 18 tallies, 12 assists, 122 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 50 contests this season.
