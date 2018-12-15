Tuch came up with an even-strength goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime road loss to the Devils.

Tuch only managed two shots in the game, so his fantasy owners must be pleased that he at least converted one of them. The 22-year-old power forward from Boston College doesn't seem to be talked about very often, yet he's up to 11 goals and 12 assists with a plus-6 rating over 26 games for the Golden Knights.