Tuch scored a goal on four shots and supplied two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Tuch got his assists in the first period on goals by Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo. In the third, Tuch provided Vegas' fifth goal on the power play. The three-point explosion put him at four points in four contests this year. The third-line winger has also produced nine shots on goal and four PIM. Offense runs deep in Vegas, and a role on the power play gives Tuch a regular chance to contribute.