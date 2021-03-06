Tuch scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Tuch tallied just 26 seconds into the third period. It was an important goal, as the Sharks answered with a pair to force overtime. The 24-year-old Tuch is already up to 10 goals and 17 points in 20 games. That's the same point output he had in 42 appearances last year -- the New York native has focused more on scoring in 2020-21.