Tuch (upper body) will return to the lineup Wednesday against Chicago, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Tuch is expected to return to a prominent role Wednesday, skating on Vegas' third line and second power-play unit against the Blackhawks. The 23-year-old winger has been limited to just two games this campaign due to multiple injuries, potting one goal while logging three shots on net over that span.

