Tuch posted a goal and an assis in a 3-1 victory against the Bruins on Sunday.

The 21-year-old just rejoined the team Sunday morning after Vegas placed Jonathan Marchessault on injured reserve, and immediately, Tuch made an impact. He opened the scoring with an unassisted goal a little more than halfway through the second period before assisting on Vadim Shipachyov's first goal of the season. Tuch previously played six NHL games and didn't have a point. The kid has tremendous potential, but at this point, he's only worth a roster spot in keeper formats.