Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Records two points Saturday
Tuch scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks. He also put seven shots on net.
With 15 goals and 37 points, Tuch has matched his goal and point totals from last year in 38 fewer games. He's shooting 15.6 percent, nearly seven percentage points higher than he did last season. Tuch's fantasy value has grown tremendously over the course of this season.
