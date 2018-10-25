Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Registers five shots Wednesday
Tuch put five shots on net his return from injury versus the Canucks on Wednesday.
Tuch logged 7:39 of ice time that includes 3:03 with the man advantage, so it doesn't appear the club is imposing any restrictions on his minutes. The winger should be a near lock for a top-six role the rest of the way, which gives the Knights a potent second line with Max Pacioretty and Erik Haula.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Will see first action of 2018-19•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Activated off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Sporting noncontact jersey•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Signs seven-year extension•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Likely out for road trip•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.