Tuch put five shots on net his return from injury versus the Canucks on Wednesday.

Tuch logged 7:39 of ice time that includes 3:03 with the man advantage, so it doesn't appear the club is imposing any restrictions on his minutes. The winger should be a near lock for a top-six role the rest of the way, which gives the Knights a potent second line with Max Pacioretty and Erik Haula.