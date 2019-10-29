Tuch (undisclosed) took part in Monday's practice, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Tuch hasn't made his season debut yet as he was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 1. The 23-year-old winger had 20 goals and 52 points last season and will immediately inject an offensive boost to an already dangerous offense. Tuch may be ready to suit up for Thursday's game against Montreal.