Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Returns to scoresheet
Tuch had two assists Thursday, helping his team to a 5-3 win over Ottawa.
Tuch has scored seven points in eight games despite going scoreless four times this year. He's about as likely to score multiple points as he is to be shut out, making him a better play for those seeking cheap value and willing to take a risk in a daily situation.
