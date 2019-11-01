Tuch (undisclosed) scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Tuch tallied with only 24 seconds left in the first period, giving Vegas a 2-1 lead at the time. The 23-year-old returned to a third-line role alongside Cody Eakin and Cody Glass. If Tuch is able to hit the ground running, the Vegas offense becomes even more dynamic with three viable scoring lines -- the team currently averages 3.14 goals per game.